Five Years Since Restoration, Granada Theatre Continues Building Community Vitality

This year marks the five-year anniversary of The Granada Theatre’s restoration and spring 2008 reopening. In honor of this milestone, the Granada Theatre is reflecting on its evolution as a performing arts center and thanking the “Brilliant Stars” who have made the theater’s growing success possible.

After the multiyear restoration project, the theater reopened in March 2008, under the auspices of the Santa Barbara Center for Performing Arts, as a fully modernized state-of-the-art facility in the historic downtown structure.

The Granada Theatre’s restoration was a labor of love that would not have been possible without the dedication of its “Brilliant Stars,” an incredibly supportive and diverse group of founding and current board members. These individuals, along with a growing base of community support, have made it possible for the Granada to evolve into a world-class performing arts venue that enhances the quality of life in the Santa Barbara region by hosting the very best in the performing arts for the widest possible audience.

Under the direction of the Board of Directors and Executive Director Dr. Craig Springer, an arts administrator with more than 30 years of experience, the Granada Theatre annually hosts more than 100 performances and community events and is a proud contributor to the vitality of Santa Barbara. The Granada Theatre’s vision and the passion of all the board members and staff is that the venue will continue to develop as the community’s theater.

“This theater was built by the community, for the community,” Dr. Springer said. “As a grateful thank you, the staff and the Board of Directors are dedicated to making the Granada Theatre a treasured community asset where all Santa Barbara residents are welcome, and of which all Santa Barbara residents feel proud.”

The Granada Theatre is the showcase home to eight exemplary resident companies — CAMA, the Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the State Street Ballet, the Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures. As a part of these mutually beneficial partnerships, the Granada Theatre extends generous levels of financial support to its resident companies, enabling them to provide the high level of production quality that its shared audiences have come to expect.

Additionally, as part of its growing community engagement efforts, the Granada Theatre hosts family-oriented performances and underwrites facility fees for educational programming held at the theater. In addition to extending generous discounts off of facility rental rates to local nonprofit organizations such as San Marcos High School’s annual student-led fundraiser, Kids Helping Kids, the Granada Theatre is also proud to routinely host private and public community events, including school proms, weddings and memorials. These events and many more reinforce the Granada Theatre’s value as a special gathering place for the community’s time honored celebrations and traditions.

At this five-year milestone, the Granada Theatre is excited to invite and welcome all residents of Santa Barbara to support and enjoy the very best in music, dance and theater at this beloved venue. Some highlight performances of the upcoming spring season include Don Pasquale presented by Opera Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. April 26 and 2:30 p.m. April 28.

The Granada Theatre Concert Series will welcome Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters at 8 p.m. May 4. Contemporary Jazz saxophonist and singer Jessy J will perform at 8 p.m. June 6 in the intimate setting of the Granada Theatre’s McCune Founders room as part of the “Upstairs at the G” series.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.