Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency at Jail

A Santa Barbara man who suffered a medical emergency while in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail has died after being taken off life support, the Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Santa Barbara police officers arrested Lawrence James Baumann, 51, last Saturday on charges of battery and resisting or obstructing a peace officer at Alameda Park.

Hoover said Baumann resisted arrest, requiring several officers to assist in taking him into custody.

Baumann was transported to the jail for booking, where he suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing, according to Hoover. She said emergency personnel on the scene provided care.

He was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died Wednesday after being taken off life support systems.

Hoover said the cause of death is under investigation by the Coroner’s Office, and the results will not be known until the investigation has been completed and pending toxicology results. Baumann’s next of kin has been notified.

Hoover said the Sheriff’s Department is also conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

