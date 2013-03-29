Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:14 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara County Jobless Rate Drops in February

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 29, 2013 | 11:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s jobless rate dropped to 7.7 percent in February, a trend shared by the state, as California’s unemployment dropped to 9.6 percent, according to figures released Friday by the Employment Development Department.

Santa Barbara County decreased from 8.4 percent in January, and remains below the statewide average.

Every city within Santa Barbara County saw its unemployment rate decrease as well. The North County cities still have higher rates, with Santa Maria at 12 percent and Lompoc at 13.5 percent. Guadalupe still has one of the highest rates of joblessness, at 13.1 percent.

In the South County, Santa Barbara had 5.4 percent unemployment in February, compared with Goleta and Carpinteria’s 3.8 percent, and Solvang’s 2.9 percent.

There were the most jobs added in government, next with leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services.

“The February unemployment numbers appear to have restored the losses that were reported in January — suggesting that January’s spike in unemployment was an anomaly,” said Raymond McDonald, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board. “Although Santa Barbara County has a somewhat diversified economy, what continues to be lacking is a well-thought out economic strategy, that will allow business leaders to have a sense of confidence that the community not only understands the growth areas — but has agreed on, as a plan to support these areas.”

For February, San Luis Obispo County had a 7 percent unemployment rate and Ventura County had an 8.1 percent unemployment rate, according to the EDD.

State unemployment decreased from January and was 10.8 percent in February 2012.

Statewide, there was a net gain of 41,200 jobs since the January survey, according to the EDD, with the largest increase in the leisure and hospitality industry.

There were also jobs added in the construction, information, financial activities, professional and business services industries and government.

Santa Barbara County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state. Others with rates below 8 percent include: Marin, Napa, Orange, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, according to the preliminary monthly labor force data.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 