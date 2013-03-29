Santa Barbara County Names New General Services Director

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Monday announced the appointment of Matthew Pontes to the position of General Services director.

The General Services Department provides support services to all county departments including fleet management, communications, purchasing and procurement, real property, facility management and maintenance, information technology, and capital project management.

Pontes comes to Santa Barbara from the County of Kern, where he has served since 1999 and is currently the General Services Division director responsible for a full range of General Services functions.

The new director holds a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management/forestry from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, and prior to his tenure as the Kern County General Services Division director, he was the assistant director for Parks and Recreation for the County of Kern as well as a crew supervisor/captain with the U.S. Forest Service in the Sequoia National Forest.

Pontes has also consulted in the field of natural resource management, fire and arboriculture, and currently teaches forestry and fire courses for Bakersfield College.

With 18 years of government experience, among his many accomplishments Pontes has orchestrated a countywide multimillion-dollar capital and major maintenance program, led several multimillion-dollar projects, including a $120 million jail project, coordinated with state and federal agencies and the public, and provided oversight to a multimillion-dollar public safety radio communication network for the County of Kern. Pontes also serves as a logistics chief for the Emergency Operations Center. These accomplishments in Kern County uniquely qualify Pontes for the Santa Barbara position.

“We are delighted to have Matt join the county’s leadership team,” Board of Supervisors chairman Salud Carbajal. “He has significant experience in the field of general services, a commitment to quality service and strong leadership skills. We couldn’t be more pleased to have him join the county family.”

The county announced that Pontes will begin his employment on April 15.

— Sonia Thompson represents the Santa Barbara County Executive Office.