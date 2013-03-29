Sen. Jackson: On Cesar Chávez Day, Let Us Remember His Call for Justice, Service

The life of civil rights leader and labor organizer Cesar Chávez will be celebrated on Sunday. In honor of that day, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, released this statement:

“As we approach what would have been his 86th birthday, we remember the extraordinary life of Cesar Chávez.

“As president of the United Farm Workers, Chávez shone a national spotlight on the plight of farm workers, working to promote fair wages and decent working conditions. He demanded that people be treated with dignity and respect and empowered them to have their voices heard. He embraced nonviolence as a path to meaningful social change. He brought national awareness to the dangers of pesticides, work that must continue today. But Chávez’s legacy extends much farther than our fields and farms.

“Chávez embodied the American dream and our belief in responsibility, equality, justice and a life lived for the common good. In his own words, he reminds us, ‘We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community. ... Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own.’

In celebration of Cesar Chávez Day, let us unite around his call to service, and continue the fight for prosperity, justice and opportunity for all Californians.”

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.