Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:29 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Sen. Jackson: On Cesar Chávez Day, Let Us Remember His Call for Justice, Service

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | March 29, 2013 | 4:18 p.m.

The life of civil rights leader and labor organizer Cesar Chávez will be celebrated on Sunday. In honor of that day, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, released this statement:

“As we approach what would have been his 86th birthday, we remember the extraordinary life of Cesar Chávez.

“As president of the United Farm Workers, Chávez shone a national spotlight on the plight of farm workers, working to promote fair wages and decent working conditions. He demanded that people be treated with dignity and respect and empowered them to have their voices heard. He embraced nonviolence as a path to meaningful social change. He brought national awareness to the dangers of pesticides, work that must continue today. But Chávez’s legacy extends much farther than our fields and farms.

“Chávez embodied the American dream and our belief in responsibility, equality, justice and a life lived for the common good. In his own words, he reminds us, ‘We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community. ... Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own.’

In celebration of Cesar Chávez Day, let us unite around his call to service, and continue the fight for prosperity, justice and opportunity for all Californians.”

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 