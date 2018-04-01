Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Jim Bachand Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Project Management Office

As senior vice president, he'll be responsible for developing and leading the division

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | March 29, 2011 | 7:03 p.m.

Jim Bachand
Santa Barbara Bank & Trust announced Tuesday that Jim Bachand has joined the bank as senior vice president of its Project Management Office.

In his new role, Bachand is responsible for developing and leading a strategically-oriented PMO across all business lines.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Bachand spent more than 10 years with JPMorgan Chase in Seattle, most recently as senior manager of business/IT operations.

During that time, he overhauled and restructured business operations for a 700-plus employee technology division.

“Jim has an exceptional combination of experience in project and systems management, performance analytics, resource management and process improvement within diverse business environments,” said George Leis, president and chief operating officer of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. “We are fortunate to have a person of his caliber leading the PMO division through the many initiatives on the horizon.”

Bachand received a bachelor’s degree in consumer education from the University of Montana and completed post-graduate studies in applied behavioral science at Bastyr University in Seattle.

Currently, he is the board president of Flying House Productions Inc., a nonprofit performing arts organization in Seattle. He has recently relocated to Santa Barbara with his family and is looking forward to participating in local community events.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

