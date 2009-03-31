Bennett Joins Housing Trust Fund Board

Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett has been appointed to the board of directors of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

Bennett has lived, worked and volunteered in the Goleta Valley for more than 35 years and was elected to the Goleta City Council in 2006. He represents Goleta on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and as president of the League of California Cities-Channel Counties Division. He also serves on the City of Goleta Legislative Issues Committee and the Recreation Committee and represents the city on the regional Parks and Recreation Task Group, Multi Jurisdictional Solid Waste Management Task Force and South Coast Affordable Housing Task Force.

Bennett is a retired fire battalion chief with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He is an active participant in numerous civic and organizations and serves on the board of the Goleta Valley Historical Society, Goleta Valley Beautiful and the Goleta Capital Campaigns for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara. He has been a member of the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime since 1990 and served as president 1996-97. He has been honored with the Paul Harris Fellow award for his service to the community. He has been a member of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce since 1990 and in 2006 he was named Goleta’s Man of the Year.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is a private nonprofit countywide funding agency that is forging innovative private/public financial partnerships to support local workforce and affordable housing.

Click here for more information of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

— Jennifer McGovern is president and CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.