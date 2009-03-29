Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:31 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Helicopter Rescues Dehydrated Hikers From Wilderness

Three had set off from Cuyama area for weekend of hiking, but ran out of water in warm weather

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 29, 2009 | 6:53 p.m.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Aviation Bureau and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team on Saturday worked together to rescue three dehydrated and exhausted hikers from McPherson Peak in Los Padres National Forest.

The unidentified hikers had started out early Saturday from Alisos Canyon near Cuyama in the North County, intending to spend the weekend hiking and camping, said Drew Sugars, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman. After hiking all day in high temperatures, however, they ran out of water and became too exhausted to return to their car, he said.

Some time after 5 p.m. the hikers used a cell phone to call for help; the phone was able to hit a cell tower somewhere in the Cuyama Valley from their location on top of McPherson Peak, which is not always possible in the back country, Sugars said.

Search and Rescue personnel reached the hikers and coordinated their rescue with a Sheriff’s Department helicopter, which transported the three of them back to their car by 8:30 p.m.

Search and Rescue EMTs gave the three hikers water with a mixture of electrolytes to replenish their fluids. This helped them to recover from their dehydration, and they were released in good condition, Sugars said.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at

