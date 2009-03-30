Rep. Lois Capps: 2 Sponsored Health Care Bills Clear House

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday celebrated the House passage of two of her legislative initiatives, one bill to help those who suffer from extreme pain and the other bill to help improve the detection and treatment of hearing loss among newborns. The Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act (HR 1246) and the National Pain Care Policy Act of 2009 (HR 756) both passed the House on voice votes with broad bipartisan support.

“I am pleased that these two bills, which will help improve the health of millions of Americans, have quickly progressed in the 111th Congress,” said Capps, vice chairwoman of the health subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“The fact that the House has moved so quickly to pass these critical public health initiatives reflects our strong commitment to advancing the quality of health care in America with this new Congress and new president. I hope our colleagues in the Senate move just as rapidly to approve these important pieces of legislation so we can get them to the president for his approval.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.