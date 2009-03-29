Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:35 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Serendipity: Tilting Toward Windmills

The Lompoc Wind Energy Farm flips the switch on a new dynamic sweeping Santa Barbara County

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | March 29, 2009 | 3:20 p.m.

Now that the Lompoc Wind Energy Project has survived the Santa Barbara County approval process, land near Vandenberg Air Force Base is set to become a 21st-century Solvang. Early settlers there used windmill energy for agricultural purposes, while giant wind turbines will provide the county with electricity for up to 40,000 homes. How did the old become new again?

Karen Telleen-Lawton
Karen Telleen-Lawton

We’ve been cognizant of the fossil fuel problem for decades now, but long-term projections are finally sinking into our psyches. In August, scientists from two San Diego universities published research showing that even if humans stopped generating greenhouse gases immediately, the world’s average temperature would “most likely” increase by 4.3 degrees by 2100.

“We should be worried — really worried,” said Richard Moss of World Wildlife Fund.

Environment California has proposed a plan that “makes polluters pay for their pollution credits, and funnels the proceeds into solutions like wind and solar power, greener buildings, and a cleaner transportation system.”

Change is finally coming at the highest political level. Energy Secretary Steven Chu is on board with alternative energies.

“Coal is my worst nightmare,” he has said repeatedly. “It’s not guaranteed we have a solution for coal.”

Chu has pitched the idea of an interstate electricity transmission system to be paid for by ratepayers. The Energy Department estimates that wind farms could provide 20 percent of the nation’s electricity by 2030, adding 3 million jobs to the economy.

Are American landowners ready to expand into wind? As inhabitants of the Danish island of Samsø can tell you, it’s an attitude thing. In the late 1990s, residents weren’t very interested in energy — they just wanted to use it. According to the New Yorker’s Elizabeth Kolbert, they heated houses with tanker-delivered oil, brought electricity by cable, and had a coal-generated power plant emitting tons of carbon dioxide.

“Then quite deliberately,” Kolbert wrote, “residents set about changing: they formed energy cooperatives, organized seminars on wind power, and removed furnaces for heat pumps.”

By 2001, fossil-fuel use on Samsø was cut by half. In 2003, islanders began exporting electricity, and two years later they were producing from renewable sources more energy than using. The central cog in their new system is wind turbines, both land- and sea-based.

Lompoc’s turbines will be land-based, but they won’t be your grandma’s windmills. When complete, they are projected to provide nearly 10 percent of the county’s electrical needs.

“A typical wind turbine contains 8,000 parts — and 240 tons of steel, 20 tons of fiberglass, and a foundation of 460 tons of concrete,” according to the Environmental Defense Fund. More than 3,000 large turbines came on line nationwide last year, resulting in substantial green job creation.

We’re low on the learning curve for wind turbines. Production grew 45 percent last year, costs dropped by half in the last dozen years, and the technology’s efficiency and reliability improved. Nevertheless, it provides less than 2 percent of American’s energy mix at the moment so far.

If all the costs are taken into account, including the cost of carbon emissions, wind power is competitive with coal. This is the point: the best alternative considering the lifecycle costs and benefits from pollution to bird hazard. One big advantage of wind energy, of course, is that the fuel itself is free. And Vandenberg residents can attest that their supply of fuel — wind — is endless.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations supporting sustainability. Graze her writing and excerpts from Canyon Voices:  the Nature of Rattlesnake Canyon at www.CanyonVoices.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 