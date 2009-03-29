She Said, Z Said: It’s a Sick Feeling To Be Ill and At Ease

Incapacitated, yes, but would it kill you to take out the trash?

Z: Why are you so mean to me when I’m sick?

She: I’m not mean to you. You’re delusional. It’s the fever talking, honey. Shh. It’s OK.

Z: I’m not sick right now. I’m talking about last week, when I was sick. And pretty much every time I get sick, you tend to pull out the pitchfork.

She: Is this any way to talk to the woman who nurses you back to health? Who drapes cool washcloths over your burning brow, and painstakingly feeds you chicken broth with an eyedropper?

Z: Which woman is that?

She: The woman who runs errands for you. Who does all the extra laundry? Who picks up all the slack around the house with nary a word of complaint, even though she’s got more than enough to do already, thank you very much.

Z: Which woman is that?

She: The perfect wife. I saw her in a movie once.

Z: Am I confused, or while I was lying half comatose in bed with the Ebola, did you yell at me for not taking out the garbage?

She: Must have been Koss.

Z: I was up all night blowing fluids out of every orifice, I was feverish, and I’m pretty sure you yelled at me for not taking out the garbage.

She: It doesn’t take itself out.

Z: Did I look like I was about to get up and take out the garbage?

She: It’s not about taking out the garbage. It’s about the fact that you didn’t take out the garbage the day before, when you were healthy. You didn’t plan ahead.

Z: You got me there. I wasn’t planning on the Dengue fever.

She: Instead, you played computer games, when you should have been taking out the garbage.

Z: I don’t get it. You’re usually such a nice person. Lots of people would say you’re one of the nicest people they know. But when it comes to the Florence Nightingale thing, you’re more like Florence Pterodactyl.

She: I admit it. I hate you when you get sick. I think it must be all that barfing. It’s just not that sexy.

Z: You’re mean to me because I’m not sexy when I’m dry-heaving?

She: And it’s really not manly. Lying around in a pool of sweat. Moaning like you’re in pain or something.

Z: And for this I get yelled at?

She: I like my men manly. Sue me.

Z: I don’t think so. You married me, ergo not so much.

She: OK, do you really want to know what it is? When you’re sick, it highlights my least favorite thing about you. Laziness.

Z: You don’t like how lazy I am when I’m blistered with smallpox?

She: When you lie in bed all day, it looks like the worst version of the thing that bugs me most about you.

Z: I’m not really a guy who lies around in bed. You’re the one who naps.

She: True. But that’s because I’m tired from doing all the work around here. Or it’s preventative. I take naps so I won’t get sick.

Z: OK.

She: Plus, uh ... It terrifies me to realize that you’re mortal?

Z: I’m starting to believe the manly thing.

She: Good. Take out the garbage.

Z: Are we really not going to get to the bottom of your Kevorkian side?

She: I bunked with a bully at nursing school?

Z: Fine. At the very least, would it kill you to be nicer to me next time I’m sick?

She: Hush, now. You must be wild with fever.

Z: I’m not sick anymore!

She: Yes, dear.

