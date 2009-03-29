Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:29 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: It’s a Sick Feeling To Be Ill and At Ease

Incapacitated, yes, but would it kill you to take out the trash?

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | March 29, 2009 | 7:54 p.m.

Z: Why are you so mean to me when I’m sick?

She: I’m not mean to you. You’re delusional. It’s the fever talking, honey. Shh. It’s OK.

Z: I’m not sick right now. I’m talking about last week, when I was sick. And pretty much every time I get sick, you tend to pull out the pitchfork.

She: Is this any way to talk to the woman who nurses you back to health? Who drapes cool washcloths over your burning brow, and painstakingly feeds you chicken broth with an eyedropper?

Z: Which woman is that?

She: The woman who runs errands for you. Who does all the extra laundry? Who picks up all the slack around the house with nary a word of complaint, even though she’s got more than enough to do already, thank you very much.

Z: Which woman is that?

She: The perfect wife. I saw her in a movie once.

Z: Am I confused, or while I was lying half comatose in bed with the Ebola, did you yell at me for not taking out the garbage?

She: Must have been Koss.

Z: I was up all night blowing fluids out of every orifice, I was feverish, and I’m pretty sure you yelled at me for not taking out the garbage.

She: It doesn’t take itself out.

Z: Did I look like I was about to get up and take out the garbage?

She: It’s not about taking out the garbage. It’s about the fact that you didn’t take out the garbage the day before, when you were healthy. You didn’t plan ahead.

Z: You got me there. I wasn’t planning on the Dengue fever.

She: Instead, you played computer games, when you should have been taking out the garbage.

Z: I don’t get it. You’re usually such a nice person. Lots of people would say you’re one of the nicest people they know. But when it comes to the Florence Nightingale thing, you’re more like Florence Pterodactyl.

She: I admit it. I hate you when you get sick. I think it must be all that barfing. It’s just not that sexy.

Z: You’re mean to me because I’m not sexy when I’m dry-heaving?

She: And it’s really not manly. Lying around in a pool of sweat. Moaning like you’re in pain or something.

Z: And for this I get yelled at?

She: I like my men manly. Sue me.

Z: I don’t think so. You married me, ergo not so much.

She: OK, do you really want to know what it is? When you’re sick, it highlights my least favorite thing about you. Laziness.

Z: You don’t like how lazy I am when I’m blistered with smallpox?

She: When you lie in bed all day, it looks like the worst version of the thing that bugs me most about you.

Z: I’m not really a guy who lies around in bed. You’re the one who naps.

She: True. But that’s because I’m tired from doing all the work around here. Or it’s preventative. I take naps so I won’t get sick.

Z: OK.

She: Plus, uh ... It terrifies me to realize that you’re mortal?

Z: I’m starting to believe the manly thing.

She: Good. Take out the garbage.

Z: Are we really not going to get to the bottom of your Kevorkian side?

She: I bunked with a bully at nursing school?

Z: Fine. At the very least, would it kill you to be nicer to me next time I’m sick?

She: Hush, now. You must be wild with fever.

Z: I’m not sick anymore!

She: Yes, dear.

— Send Zak a get well card at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 