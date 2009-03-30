Tea Party Tax Revolt Has History on Its Ride

Fueled by alarm at seemingly out-of-control spending by the federal government, which has been showering billions of dollars on bailout and stimulus packages, a burgeoning grassroots revolution has been building across the country. On Saturday, the Tea Party movement arrives in Santa Barbara.

Billed by organizers as Santa Barbara’s “Big, Cool Tea Party,” the demonstration will get under way at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. The event will celebrate the 1773 Boston Tea Party, during which American patriots dumped tea into Boston harbor in a symbolic protest against taxation without representation.

Included in the festivities will be a re-enactment of Paul Revere’s Ride to warn fellow Sons of Liberty that the British were marching to attack. Revere’s midnight ride on April 18, 1775, foreshadowed the start of the Revolutionary War and was immortalized in a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem.

Heather Bryden, an organizer of the joint gathering of Tea Party groups in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, said at least 1,500 people are expected Saturday, some from as far away as San Diego. Affiliates include COLAB and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer Association.

Santa Barbara’s Tea Party will be the first of its kind on the Central Coast. CNBC business editor Rick Santelli galvanized the tax revolt idea in February when he denounced the mortgage bailout plan. The cause quickly caught on in conservative circles and more than 300 parties have since been held to protest reckless tax-and-spend policies at both the federal and state levels. More than 1,000 are expected to be held by April 15, Tax Day.

Liberal critics dismiss the Tea Party movement as partisan politics designed to thwart President Obama. But organizers say theirs is a nonpartisan issue, representing citizen pushback against government bailouts and massive spending of taxpayer dollars.

