Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:20 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

USC Student from Montecito Killed in Hit-Run Crash

Santa Barbara High graduate Adrianna Bachan and another pedestrian were struck in a crosswalk near the Los Angeles campus

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo 7 p.m. Tuesday | March 30, 2009 | 12:45 p.m.

Adrianna Bachan, a USC freshman and Santa Barbara High graduate, was killed early Sunday in Los Angeles after she was struck by a motorist running a red light.

Bachan, 19, of Montecito, was killed and Marcus Garfinkle, 19, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was seriously injured when they were run over as they walked in a crosswalk at Jefferson Boulevard at Hoover Street, on the north side of the USC campus. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. as the pair returned to campus after attending neighborhood parties.

According to Los Angeles police reports, the students were hit by a black or charcoal gray, 1999-2002 Honda Accord or Toyota Corolla. Several witnesses reported that after the car struck the pedestrians, it continued down the street with Garfinkle on the hood. According to witness accounts, the driver stopped and a passenger in the front seat got out, threw the student to the ground, got back in the car and the vehicle sped away. Bachan remained in the road.

Bachan was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Garfinkle is hospitalized at California Hospital Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made. Police said witnesses described the passenger as a Hispanic male, and officers said the car likely has evidence of damage to the hood and windshield.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward for information leading to the hit-and-run driver. The reward is contingent on a conviction in the case.

According to the USC Daily Trojan, Bachan was an environmental studies major and a new member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was captain of the Santa Barbara High girls’ soccer team her senior year and played on the 2007-08 Santa Barbara Soccer Club Girls Under 19 Premier team coached by Lloyd Biggs, and was a longtime snow-cone booth volunteer at the Children’s Creative Project’s I Madonnari festival at the Santa Barbara Mission.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 