‘Baby Boomers as Caregivers’ Focus of Talk

Suzanne McNeely, president of Senior Planning Services, will discuss “The Sandwich Generation: Baby Boomers as Caregivers” at 7:15 a.m. Friday at a networking breakfast at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Christopher Jones and Cristi Michelon are hosting the breakfast. The cost is $20 per person. RSVP by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and deliver payment to Eaton, Jones & Michelon, 1032 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara. Payment must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

McNeely has a master’s degree in social work and is a California licensed professional fiduciary.

“As the baby boomers reach retirement age themselves, they are likely to spend more time caring for their elderly parents than they did for their children,” McNeely said. “Most were not expecting these responsibilities or the current economical downturn.

She will discuss some of the new issues related to elder care and offer suggestions for approaching decisions that will need to be made.

McNeely founded Senior Planning Services in 1989 to help seniors in Santa Barbara County and their families find solutions to the challenges of aging. She served as a professional geriatric care manager, conservator, trustee and health-care agent for more than 20 years.

— Barbara Burger is a media specialist for Senior Planning Services.