Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:08 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

‘Baby Boomers as Caregivers’ Focus of Talk

Suzanne McNeely of Senior Planning Services will speak Friday at the Canary Hotel

By Barbara Burger | March 30, 2010 | 1:19 p.m.

Suzanne McNeely, president of Senior Planning Services, will discuss “The Sandwich Generation: Baby Boomers as Caregivers” at 7:15 a.m. Friday at a networking breakfast at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Christopher Jones and Cristi Michelon are hosting the breakfast. The cost is $20 per person. RSVP by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and deliver payment to Eaton, Jones & Michelon, 1032 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara. Payment must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

McNeely has a master’s degree in social work and is a California licensed professional fiduciary.

“As the baby boomers reach retirement age themselves, they are likely to spend more time caring for their elderly parents than they did for their children,” McNeely said. “Most were not expecting these responsibilities or the current economical downturn.

She will discuss some of the new issues related to elder care and offer suggestions for approaching decisions that will need to be made.

McNeely founded Senior Planning Services in 1989 to help seniors in Santa Barbara County and their families find solutions to the challenges of aging. She served as a professional geriatric care manager, conservator, trustee and health-care agent for more than 20 years.

— Barbara Burger is a media specialist for Senior Planning Services.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 