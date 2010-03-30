California Federation of Teachers Endorses Jordan

The California Federation of Teachers, representing more than 75,000 educators across the state, has announced its support for Susan Jordan, a candidate for the District 35 Assembly seat.

The federation’s diverse statewide membership includes early childhood, K-12, community college and university educators, as well as classified staff.

“Our future lies in the success of our public education system,” Jordan said. “I am a product of public education, and I want the next generation to have the same opportunities I did. It is absolutely critical at this time that we provide the resources and support that our educators and students deserve.

“As I travel the district and talk to those in education, it is clear to me that they are in this profession because they have a passion for it. The CFT’s support of my candidacy demonstrates that they understand I share that same passion.”

