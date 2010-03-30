Capps Endorses Congressional Candidate Tim Allison

In announcing her support, she says he 'understands the economic challenges facing the Central Coast'

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday endorsed Tim Allison’s campaign for the 24th Congressional District.

It is the first endorsement in the district by a sitting member of Congress. In addition to the endorsement of Capps, Allison has secured support from the California Teachers Association, the California Democratic Party, the Tri-Counties Central Labor Council and the Tri Counties Building & Construction Trades Council.

”I am supporting Tim Allison’s candidacy for the 24th Congressional District because Tim is the candidate most likely to bring the change we need to Washington and the 24th District,” Capps said. “As a small-business owner, he understands the economic challenges facing the Central Coast are the most critical issue of the day. Tim knows that we have to work together, in a bipartisan way, to solve these tough problems. His ability to bring together people, combined with his energy and commitment will serve the citizens of my neighboring district well.”

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement and support of Congresswoman Lois Capps,” Allison said “Congresswoman Capps works tirelessly to deliver real results for her constituents on health care, education and public safety. In Congress, I will work closely with her to rebuild our community by getting the economy moving and improving our education system.”

The 24th District covers the eastern portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties containing the communities in and around Lompoc, Santa Maria, Orcutt, inland Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Ojai, Camarillo, Simi Valley, Santa Paula, Fillmore and Thousand Oaks.

— Linda Gassaway is the communications director for the Tim Allison for Congress campaign.