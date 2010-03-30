Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

El Puente Selected for Big Sunday Volunteer Services

Community sign-ups will begin Thursday for the May 1 project

By Wendy Shelton | March 30, 2010 | 8:09 p.m.

El Puente Community School in Santa Barbara was selected to be a recipient of Big Sunday volunteering efforts, and sign-up opportunities for those who want to take part will begin Thursday.

Big Sunday is a massive volunteering effort throughout Southern California, coordinated through BigSunday.org, a nonprofit organization that for five years has organized large community service days on May 1 and 2, with the help of corporate sponsorships, to make a difference for local programs in need.

The motto is “Building community through community service.”

El Puente applied for support, and Principal Cecilia Molina was notified Tuesday that the school had been selected to be a recipient of the volunteer program services. In its application, the school identified the need for new carpets for the classrooms, and touch-up painting for the doors and walls, the computer labs, front office counter area and the boys bathroom.

As envisioned, the carpet will be installed April 20, and all the volunteer work will take place May 1, to move everything back into the classrooms and do the painting. Sunday will be celebration day, when the school will host an open house for families of students.

Starting Thursday, members of the community are encouraged to go to BigSunday.org and sign up to help with the project. Partners such as AmeriCorps, Fighting Back, police and probation, hospice and others also will be enlisted to provide support.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 