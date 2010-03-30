El Puente Selected for Big Sunday Volunteer Services

El Puente Community School in Santa Barbara was selected to be a recipient of Big Sunday volunteering efforts, and sign-up opportunities for those who want to take part will begin Thursday.

Big Sunday is a massive volunteering effort throughout Southern California, coordinated through BigSunday.org, a nonprofit organization that for five years has organized large community service days on May 1 and 2, with the help of corporate sponsorships, to make a difference for local programs in need.

The motto is “Building community through community service.”

El Puente applied for support, and Principal Cecilia Molina was notified Tuesday that the school had been selected to be a recipient of the volunteer program services. In its application, the school identified the need for new carpets for the classrooms, and touch-up painting for the doors and walls, the computer labs, front office counter area and the boys bathroom.

As envisioned, the carpet will be installed April 20, and all the volunteer work will take place May 1, to move everything back into the classrooms and do the painting. Sunday will be celebration day, when the school will host an open house for families of students.

Starting Thursday, members of the community are encouraged to go to BigSunday.org and sign up to help with the project. Partners such as AmeriCorps, Fighting Back, police and probation, hospice and others also will be enlisted to provide support.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.