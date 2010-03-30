Energy, Climate Adviser to Speak at UCSB

David MacKay will discuss his book Sustainable Energy — Without the Hot Air

David MacKay, chief scientific adviser to the UK Government on Energy and Climate Change, will speak at 3:30 p.m. April 6 in UCSB’s Kohn Hall.

MacKay will discuss his new book, Sustainable Energy — Without the Hot Air, a guide to energy consumption and production options.

MacKay’s book is a 2009 best-seller and has been called “the book to read” by Bill Gates to get an overall view of how energy is used, where it comes from and the challenges in switching to new sources.

The event is presented by the UCSB Institute for Energy Efficiency and will be Web-casted on the institute’s Web site.

Click here for more information or contact Whitney Wegener at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Linda Halabi is a student research assistant with the UCSB Institute for Energy Efficiency.