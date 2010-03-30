Remodel Complete at Santa Barbara Golf Club

Course improvements include two new greens, concrete paths, and plants and other new landscaping

The city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department has announced that remodeling is complete and the orange construction fencing is gone at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

All holes are open for play, with two holes remodeled with new greens and other course improvements.

The two new golf greens — No. 5 and No. 11 — are surrounded by undulating low hills, and cascading rock falls appear throughout the course.

There are new concrete golf cart paths contiguous through all holes, which allow golfers to play under diverse weather conditions.

“The completion of the new greens have enhanced the playability and condition of our beautiful community golf course,” director Chris Talerico said. “Come out and play our ’new’ and improved course.”

One frequent golfer said, “The improvements to ‘Muni’ have been worth the wait,” and that the new greens “make you think.”

Golf course improvements, which began in August 2009, were initiated to complete a network of cart paths and to relocate two greens. In addition, the Upper Las Positas Creek Restoration and Storm Water Management Project began in June 2009 to treat polluted urban stormwater runoff from residential neighborhoods, Adams Elementary School, and the golf course and its surrounding streets.

The project features more than 10,000 native plants that improve water quality and create valuable wildlife habitat.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.