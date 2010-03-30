Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:09 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chamber Presents Business Star Awards

Recipients are Jensen AV's Kelly Magne, three UCSB professors, the Unity Shoppe and Realtor Keith Berry

By Steve Cushman | March 30, 2010 | 1:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the winners of its quarterly Business Star Awards.

The businesses and individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life for Santa Barbara.

» Businesswoman: Kelly Magne, founder and owner of Jensen Audio Visual (Betty Hatch Award)

This award is made to a chamber businesswoman, who through her actions is a role model for the community. Magne’s drive and determination have enabled her to build one of the largest and most respected independent small businesses in the region. She is a role model for her staff and for women in business.

She and her company play an active role in supporting the chamber and the nonprofit community. Magne will be La Presidenta of Fiesta in 2010. She was named CEO of the year by the business and technology association. She is a board member and donor to the Santa Barbara Zoo and CADA.

» Innovator: Professors Richard Kemmerer and Giovanni Vigna, and assistant professor Christopher Kruegel of UCSB

This award is traditionally presented to an individual who has made a significant innovative contribution to positively impacting the world.

This quarter’s Innovation award is presented to professors Richard Kemmerer and Giovanni Vigna, and assistant professor Christopher Kruegel of UCSB.

A worldwide botnet investigation is only one of several projects UCSB’s Computer Security Group has undertaken in the past several years in its quest to make the cyberworld a safer place. Others include the development of Web sites that examine the veracity of suspicious Web programs or Web pages, and a study of electronic voting machines and their vulnerability to election-altering attacks.

» Community Collaboration: Unity Shoppe, Tom Reed, executive director

This award is made to a chamber business making a significant contribution to the quality of life and economic vitality of the region.

The Unity Shoppe encourages self-sufficiency and independence by providing education and the necessities of life to families, children, seniors and people with disabilities during periodic times of crisis.

Tom Reed, as executive director of the Unity Shoppe, serves thousands of poor people in Santa Barbara and brings a business perspective to the world of nonprofits. Reed is a board member of the Vocal Jazz Foundation, chairman of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters and a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

» Businessman: Keith Berry of Coldwell Banker

This award is made to a chamber businessman, who through his actions is a role model for the community.

Berry is a native of Santa Barbara. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School and later served in the Navy. He is a lifelong member of the Association of Realtors and ranks in the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker Realtors nationwide.

Berry has served on the boards of many local nonprofit organizations and has always been a generous benefactor to the nonprofit community. He annually makes contributions to more than 50 local nonprofits. He founded a small, local real estate company and grew it into a nationwide organization. He and his wife have adopted and raised many children.

— Steve Cushman is the president and executive director of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

 
