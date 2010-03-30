United Way’s Young Leaders to Celebrate Inaugural Year

The Young Leaders Society of the United Way of Santa Barbara County will celebrate the accomplishments of its inaugural year at a One-Year Anniversary Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 6 at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.
The cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers, which includes wine, appetizers, music and networking.
United Way’s Young Leaders Society was formed to provide community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals. The founding members had a vision to grow beyond the
typical young social group model to make a difference in the community. This is why the Young Leaders Society adopted United Way’s priorities to help children, families and seniors with a focus on education, income and health.
— Juli Askew is the assistant to the director of workplace development at United Way of Santa Barbara County.