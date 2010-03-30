Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

United Way’s Young Leaders to Celebrate Inaugural Year

Society members will throw an anniversary party April 6 at Oreana Winery

By Juli Askew | March 30, 2010 | 3:22 p.m.

The Young Leaders Society of the United Way of Santa Barbara County will celebrate the accomplishments of its inaugural year at a One-Year Anniversary Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 6 at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

The cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers, which includes wine, appetizers, music and networking.

Click here to RSVP.

For more information, click here, call 805.965.8594 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

United Way’s Young Leaders Society was formed to provide community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals. The founding members had a vision to grow beyond the
typical young social group model to make a difference in the community. This is why the Young Leaders Society adopted United Way’s priorities to help children, families and seniors with a focus on education, income and health.

— Juli Askew is the assistant to the director of workplace development at United Way of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 