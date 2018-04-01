CrossFit Pacific Coast Introduces Yoga with Heather Tiddens

CrossFit Pacific Coast has announced that yoga classes have been added to the group exercise schedule from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

Heather Tiddens has joined the CPC team as the group exercise instructor in charge of the classes.

The newly added yoga class is designed to improve flexibility and muscle recovery after long and tedious CrossFit workouts. Participants will be taught to use breathing to further develop coordination, balance and grace in the yoga movements and poses. Yoga will complement the constantly varied exercises offered at CrossFit Pacific Coast, and further advance CPC students toward the goal of maximizing health and overall fitness.

Tidden is an E‐RYT500 registered yoga teacher and an avid exercise enthusiast. Her classes are known for weaving challenging physical intensity with the development of mindful self‐awareness, as well as her individualized practical, focused and sensitive instruction.

Practicing yoga since 1995, she has trained in Hatha Yoga with Erich Schiffman, in lyengar style with Lisa Walford, in Forrest Yoga with Ana Forrest, and Yin Yoga with Sarah Powers.

Since 2004, Tiddens has focused her practice and training on Yin Yoga and meditation practices; exploring the balance of Yin and Yang (active Hatha yoga) styles of asana. Heather now teaches ongoing classes in the Santa Barbara area and travels nationally teaching courses, workshops and retreats.

Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone founded CrossFit Pacific Coast in 2009 to share the life-changing benefits of CrossFit with others. The certified team of trainers at CrossFit Pacific Coast is dedicated to helping clients, including youths; achieve elite fitness through community support, teamwork, and the implementation of the CrossFit system.

— Traver Boehm is a co-founder of CrossFit Pacific Coast.