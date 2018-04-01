Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

CrossFit Pacific Coast Introduces Yoga with Heather Tiddens

Her classes are designed to improve flexibility and muscle recovery

By Traver Boehm for CrossFit Pacific Coast | March 30, 2011 | 3:06 p.m.

CrossFit Pacific Coast has announced that yoga classes have been added to the group exercise schedule from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

Heather Tiddens has joined the CPC team as the group exercise instructor in charge of the classes.

The newly added yoga class is designed to improve flexibility and muscle recovery after long and tedious CrossFit workouts. Participants will be taught to use breathing to further develop coordination, balance and grace in the yoga movements and poses. Yoga will complement the constantly varied exercises offered at CrossFit Pacific Coast, and further advance CPC students toward the goal of maximizing health and overall fitness.

Tidden is an E‐RYT500 registered yoga teacher and an avid exercise enthusiast. Her classes are known for weaving challenging physical intensity with the development of mindful self‐awareness, as well as her individualized practical, focused and sensitive instruction.

Practicing yoga since 1995, she has trained in Hatha Yoga with Erich Schiffman, in lyengar style with Lisa Walford, in Forrest Yoga with Ana Forrest, and Yin Yoga with Sarah Powers.

Since 2004, Tiddens has focused her practice and training on Yin Yoga and meditation practices; exploring the balance of Yin and Yang (active Hatha yoga) styles of asana. Heather now teaches ongoing classes in the Santa Barbara area and travels nationally teaching courses, workshops and retreats.

Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone founded CrossFit Pacific Coast in 2009 to share the life-changing benefits of CrossFit with others. The certified team of trainers at CrossFit Pacific Coast is dedicated to helping clients, including youths; achieve elite fitness through community support, teamwork, and the implementation of the CrossFit system.

— Traver Boehm is a co-founder of CrossFit Pacific Coast.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 