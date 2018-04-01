Fire Engulfs Vehicle at Cliff Drive Apartment Complex in Santa Barbara

Another vehicle receives exposure damage, but there were no reported injuries

A car fire at a Santa Barbara apartment complex early Tuesday morning destroyed one vehicle and damaged another.

A tenant at the Buena Vista Apartments, 1016 Cliff Drive, called 9-1-1 to report the blaze shortly before 1 a.m. Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews quickly extinguished the blaze, and there were no injures, according to fire investigator Gina Sunseri.

She said the owner of the vehicle, a 2000 Audi TT, was visiting from out of town and was inside an apartment when he was alerted to the blaze. The vehicle was a total loss, as was a $5,000 racing bicycle that was inside the car.

A second vehicle, a Honda Civic, was parked next to the Audi and received exposure damage.

Sunseri said a transient who said he saw a man in the area at the time of the fire provided a description of a possible suspect, but no suspects have been contacted.

In October, six cars were torched in a carport on Ellwood Beach Drive in Goleta. Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman David Sadecki told Noozhawk at the time that it appeared each car was targeted individually, with one sustaining minor damage and five showing major fire damage.

Sunseri said the incidents are similar in that the October arson was believed to have been started with a lighter on the plastic rear taillight. The origin of Tuesday’s fire was the rear exterior on the passenger side of the vehicle.

“But with car fires it’s hard to tell how someone did it,” she said.

She said that with no leads and no suspects, there will be no investigation at this time. The case will remain open, though, in case of future developments.

