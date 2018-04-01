Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Water District Officials Say Rate Increases Are Necessary to Shore Up Finances

Proposed options are the focus of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's Issue and Policy Roundtable

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 31, 2011 | 2:20 a.m.

The Goleta Water District’s proposed 73 percent rate increase for new commercial water users and other possible hikes were the focus of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Issue and Policy Roundtable on Wednesday at the Elephant Bar Restaurant in Goleta.

GWD board President Bill Rosen addressed small-business owners, large high-tech companies, developers, City of Goleta officials, housing providers and Chamber of Commerce board members. He told them that the GWD has made tangible progress since he joined in 2008 in maintaining transparency, expanding its online presence, restructuring long-term debt and hiring a special counsel for advice.

“We have made progress in almost every area of finance, but sadly this is not enough to avoid the increases that we see,” Rosen said.

He cited excess rain, increasing state water costs and a failure to incrementally adjust rates in explaining the district’s dire financial situation.

“While I think what we’ve done is good news, the bad news is really bad,” Rosen said. “We have no operating reserve, no significant capital reserves. ... We are operating without a safety net. While we’re not bankrupt, we are potentially in great difficulty.”

The district’s policy is to maintain $13 million in reserves, but there are none; the district ran a $5 million deficit during the past three years.

GWD General Manager John McInnes explained the options the district will consider at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Goleta Union School District board room, 401 N. Fairview Ave.

The first rate option is to maintain the current reserve policy and the current water supply charge, McInnes said. If the board chooses not to increase rates for new developments, it could raise fees up to 19 percent for all users to compensate.

“A zero increase does not help the district survive nor benefit consumers,” Rosen said.

Another option included reducing its reserve policy to $6 million and enacting a one-time new water supply charge — a 73 percent rate hike. The other proposal includes a 19 percent increase across the board that would incrementally decrease over a five-year period to offset the deficit, McInnes said. Any additional water than what’s been used on the property previously would be subject to the higher rate.

The current cost for commercial users is $26,240 per acre foot, but that would increase to $45,361 per acre foot, allowing the district to cover its costs.

State water costs the district $8 million annually, about a third of the local agency’s budget, McInnes said, adding that the changes wouldn’t affect existing commercial rates. He said that even after the possible rate hike, rates are still comparable to the Santa Barbara district.

“The rates will still be below the community entities in Santa Barbara and Montecito,” he said.

One listener refuted the GWD’s transparency, saying he couldn’t locate the compensation of GWD’s top executives on the district’s Web site. He also noted that GWD officials said nothing regarding the cost of labor and benefits. The district spends $8 million on labor, $6 million on 58 current employees and $2 million funding 42 retired workers’ pensions, he said.

“How do we avoid mismanagement when you put the district in this position?” he said.

Rosen said he recognizes that pensions are “on the high side.”

“The salaries are fairly comparable while the benefits are richer than other agencies, we are addressing that,” McInnes said. 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce chairman Steve Fedde asked whether Goleta’s overall operating expenses are similar to other districts. McInnes replied that they are comparable.

Opponents to the new water supply charge argued that the hike would deter new businesses.

If a new water supply charge is enforced, it would take effective July 1, McInnes said. Customers would have 45 days to protest a possible change after they’re notified by April 15. The district’s budget hearing is scheduled for June 21.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 