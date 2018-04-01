Highway 101 Paving Project to Resume from Santa Barbara to Goleta

Crews will work on 8.5 miles of northbound lanes during overnight hours

Caltrans will resume work to repave 8.5 miles of northbound Highway 101 from Milpas Street in Santa Barbara to Patterson Avenue in Goleta on Sunday night, April 3, weather permitting.

The paving operation will take place Sunday night through Friday morning during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Highway 101 were repaved last fall before work was suspended for the winter.

The asphalt being used includes a bonded wearing course that will improve conditions for motorists, provide better visibility in rainy conditions and reduce back splash and tire spray.

The contractor for the $5.5 million project is George Reed Inc. of Modesto. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.