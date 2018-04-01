Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Jim Hightower: Japan’s Earthquake Jolts America

With a globalized supply chain, assembly lines — and jobs — are brought to a halt

By Jim Hightower | March 30, 2011 | 11:10 p.m.

The corporate chieftains who’ve relentlessly pushed American factories and our middle-class jobs offshore rationalize their globalization of production by declaring that it’s all about efficiency, as though that’s the highest value to which a civilization can aspire.

Values aside, however, the problem with corporate efficiencies is that too often they are not. Not efficient, that is.

While the corporate scheme of moving stuff from A to B to G to Y in order to achieve the narrow goal of maximizing profits can look so simple, sensible and even slick in a boardroom PowerPoint presentation, it’s often calamitous in the real world. The problem with the best-laid plans of corporate globalizers is that they largely ignore inconvenient facts of life. Such as earthquakes, tsunamis and nuclear meltdowns.

For example, Shreveport, La., has been jolted by the horrific one-two-three blow that has pummeled Japan. What hit Shreveport was not a seismic aftershock, but the inherent fragility of the distant supplier networks built by global profiteers.

A General Motors plant that assembles Chevrolet Colorado trucks in this city has had to shut down because one truck part, made at a factory in the devastated area of Japan, is not presently available. One! Amazing. Cars and trucks have about 20,000 parts, but the inability to get even a single one delivered from abroad can bring an entire assembly line and 923 workers to a halt!

GM’s bean-counters had decided at some point that they could have this gizmo manufactured in and shipped from Japan a bit cheaper than making it here. As a result of such narrow thinking, GM, along with other globalizers, have made themselves (and our economy) dependent on an unstable, far-flung network of foreign factories.

Consider the price of globalized paint. I don’t know why the chicken crossed the road, nor whether the chicken came before the egg, but I have learned that a new car can’t roll down the road until paint is applied, and paint pigment definitely comes before paint.

Such is the zen of the corporate world’s delicate supply chain. Philosophy aside, Ford Motor Co. recently announced that it cannot fill orders for black vehicles and must limit production of red ones. It’s a case of three “becauses” — Ford can’t deliver cars in these colors because it can’t get the pigment to mix the paint, because the pigments are made in Japan, which isn’t making any now because of its nuclear disaster.

Who knew that America can’t even make paint anymore?

Moreover, the auto industry’s scattered network of foreign suppliers is itself at the mercy of their suppliers. For example, in the hazy, crazy maze of globalization, some Japanese pickup trucks are made in America, including Toyota’s Tundra trucks, which are assembled in San Antonio. The rear axles for these trucks are made by Hino Motors of Japan at a factory in Arkansas.

That’s confusing enough, but a 10-inch gear is a key component of the axles, and Hino imports them from its factory in Japan, getting just-in-time deliveries of the gears to the Arkansas facility every other day. Unfortunately, the Japanese factory gets its power from the now-destroyed nuclear plant at Sendai, so no gears are being made.

Follow the bouncing ball here: With the Japanese-made gear unavailable, the Japanese company in Arkansas can’t assemble the axles for Toyota’s made-in-America Japanese truck, which means 2,800 workers in Texas could be idled.

A globalized supply chain is inherently splintery, and about a third of the world’s auto production is expected to be lost this year to the Earth’s spasm in Japan.

Why are we allowing a handful of corporate interests to tie our economy to such a fragile system? The “efficiency” of globalization is nothing but a cross-your-fingers fantasy.

Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 