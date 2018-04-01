Panelists to Discuss How to ‘Think Like a Woman, Get Paid Like a Man’

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications will present a panel discussion by women business experts titled, “Think Like a Woman, Get Paid Like a Man” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Business people who want to learn about the most effective communication strategies to promote their products, services and ideas to customers will benefit from this discussion, organizers said. The panel of experts will help attract and retain most sought-after clients, help business people learn to move from idea to income, and help them become comfortable with increasing financial success.

Panelist and public relations firm owner Ashley Anderson has more than 20 years of experience in targeted public relations programs to impact brand recognition and sales. She began her career in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles and moved to Chicago, where she managed accounts for the Art Institute of Chicago and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. In 1996, she opened her own agency and includes among her current and past clients the Children’s Health Foundation, the Colorado Center for Altitude Medicine and Physiology, the Given Foundation of the University of Colorado, Greenwich Workshop Press, Santa Barbara Studio Artists and Shambhala Publications.

Another panelist is Susan Bock, founder and former managing director of the investment banking firm Block, Bowman & Associates LLC. Her background includes working on merger acquisitions, growth strategies and technology initiatives. She served as chief executive officer, president and board member for the Balance Bar Co. and is a board member of the MIT Enterprise Forum, a judge for the nationwide SEED Business Plan Competition and a fellow on the advisory board for the L.A. Regional Technology Alliance. She has taught finance and business courses as a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin, UCSB and SBCC.

The third panelist is family enterprise consultant Fran Lotery. As a principal with Relative Solutions LLC, she provides consulting services to multigenerational families who share assets. She has more than 30 years of experience working with professional firms, family enterprises, owners of closely held companies and nonprofit institutions on a range of issues. She serves as managing director of the Family Enterprise Leadership System and is the co-author of Live Inside Out Not upside Down. She earned a doctorate in clinical psychology and achieved a certificate from the Family Firm Institute in family business advising. She has served on boards for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, the Family Therapy Institute and the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

The panel moderator is Loretta Redd, owner of Crisis Navigation Executive Coaching. A clinical psychologist, Redd was an Air Force officer, owner of several small businesses and a leader for nonprofit and corporate organizations. She has written columns for local and state newspapers, finished a mystery novel, ran for city council, and is a member of the National Speakers Association-Greater L.A. Chapter.

The panel discussion will include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar. Ticket costs if paid in advance online are $10 for association members and students, and $25 for guests. Tickets if purchased at the door are $20 for members and students, and $35 for guests. Click here to RSVP.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications is for communication professionals in the region to provide access to role models and leaders in the communication fields, as well as exposure to current trends and related research and technologies to members. For more information, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Austin Cazort represents the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications.