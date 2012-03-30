Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:33 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Agent Marsha Kotlyar Receives Top Real Estate Award

She is named to Prudential California Realty's Chairman’s Circle Gold club

By Jennifer Goddard | March 30, 2012 | 12:22 p.m.

Montecito-based real estate agent Marsha Kotlyar has been awarded the Prudential California Realty Chairman’s Circle Gold.

Marsha Kotlyar
Marsha Kotlyar

Only the top 2 percent of Prudential’s 60,000 real estate agents nationwide are conferred this status.

Kotlyar was also named to this elite club of real estate agents for her outstanding sales record in 2011.

As a full-time real estate professional in the Santa Barbara area for nearly nine years, Kotlyar has participated in more than 210 real estate transactions, resulting in more than $650 million in sold volume. In 2011, she was one of the Top 50 Prudential Agents for the Greater Los Angeles County as well as in the top 3 percent for the entire Santa Barbara MLS (Multiple Listing Service).

Combining passion, experience and extensive knowledge of the Santa Barbara real estate market, Kotlyar is committed to providing solutions to maximize value and satisfaction for her clients while maintaining an impeccable standard of sincerity and integrity.

Specializing in Santa Barbara and Montecito properties, Kotlyar graduated from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in city and regional planning and a minor in real estate development, in addition to a design background.

Her success has been built upon an ardent love for her work, and her committed, consistent relationships with her clients.

Kotlyar is a California licensed real estate agent. Her office is located at 1170 Coast Village Road in Montecito. For more information, click here or call her at 805.565.4014.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 