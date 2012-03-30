Agent Marsha Kotlyar Receives Top Real Estate Award

Montecito-based real estate agent Marsha Kotlyar has been awarded the Prudential California Realty Chairman’s Circle Gold.

Only the top 2 percent of Prudential’s 60,000 real estate agents nationwide are conferred this status.

Kotlyar was also named to this elite club of real estate agents for her outstanding sales record in 2011.

As a full-time real estate professional in the Santa Barbara area for nearly nine years, Kotlyar has participated in more than 210 real estate transactions, resulting in more than $650 million in sold volume. In 2011, she was one of the Top 50 Prudential Agents for the Greater Los Angeles County as well as in the top 3 percent for the entire Santa Barbara MLS (Multiple Listing Service).

Combining passion, experience and extensive knowledge of the Santa Barbara real estate market, Kotlyar is committed to providing solutions to maximize value and satisfaction for her clients while maintaining an impeccable standard of sincerity and integrity.

Specializing in Santa Barbara and Montecito properties, Kotlyar graduated from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in city and regional planning and a minor in real estate development, in addition to a design background.

Her success has been built upon an ardent love for her work, and her committed, consistent relationships with her clients.

Kotlyar is a California licensed real estate agent. Her office is located at 1170 Coast Village Road in Montecito. For more information, click here or call her at 805.565.4014.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.