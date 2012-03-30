Local Firefighters Participate in Vehicle Rescue Training

Montecito Fire Protection District personnel and several firefighters from the Los Padres National Forest Rincon Station have been participating in three days of vehicle accident stabilization and vehicle extrication training utilizing the Rescue 42 strut system and the Hurst Jaws of Life series hydraulic extrication tools.

Six vehicles were donated for the training by Bob Holzer Towing & Storage and Smitty’s Towing.

Their donation allows firefighters to perform hands-on practice specialized equipment in simulated rescue scenarios. The purpose of this is to train on best practices to create the clearest and safest pathway to potential vehicle accident victims.

“Practical hands-on training offers the best training in these scenarios,” Capt. Travis Ederer stated. “As always, multiagency training renews and reinforces how we can best interact with and support our neighboring agencies.”

The strut systems have jacks that assist in lifting heavy loads or stabilizing overturned vehicles. The Jaws of Life equipment include cutters, spreaders and rams that enable rescuers to quickly gain access to potential victims.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.