Highway 144/Sycamore Canyon Road Reopens

Highway 144/Sycamore Canyon Road reopened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Caltrans officials announced.
This section of Highway 144 near Ranchito Vista Road had been closed for several years to allow for repairs to be made to the surrounding hillside by the Sycamore Canyon Landslide Repair Co.
The roadway is completely open to motorists as well as emergency vehicles.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.