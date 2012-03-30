Hunting Ban Extended in Santa Barbara Ranger District

Order for the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area will be in effect through Feb. 28, 2013

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Friday that a hunting ban within the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area of the Santa Barbara Ranger District remains in effect.

The forest order issued last summer to provide for public safety is being extended through Feb. 28, 2013.

Violators are subject to a $5,000 fine for an individual or $10,000 for an organization or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both. Law enforcement personnel are strictly enforcing the prohibition, and the public is strongly encouraged to report any violations to the Los Prietos Ranger Station on Paradise Road.

Visitors are reminded that an Adventure Pass is required at all the recreation sites in the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area.

For more information on authorized hunting areas on the Santa Barbara Ranger District, call the district office at 805.967.3481.

— Joe Pasinato represents the Los Padres National Forest.