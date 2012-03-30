Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: Springtime & Scarlett — Antebellum Mansions of Natchez

Natchez Pilgrimage Tours showcase these 1800s-era grand homes that dot the townscape

By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 30, 2012 | 7:38 p.m.

When fickle March segues into the cruel days of April, and you just have to have some spring, I can think of nothing better than a car trip to the Deep South, preferably via the Natchez Trace Parkway.

These grand homes that dot the townscape, built in the early 1800s, were products of plantation wealth. Settled by the French, English and Spanish (many millionaires and outlaws), they were a cosmopolitan, discriminating people who created a plethora of gorgeous homes and gardens, soon to be known as the Newport of the South.

Used and abused by Union troops during the Civil War, many of these mansions became hospitals or forts, leaving the privileged, social mindset of the gentry equally devastated. The Great Depression further corroded the properties, leaving owners in denial and houses in shambles.

In 1931, a brave, pragmatic group of women formed the Garden Club of Natchez, opening up their homes for tours with all the proceeds going to the preservation of the historic houses. Eighty years later, Natchez Pilgrimage Tours will plan your entire visit, assisting in providing tickets for the five-week, 25-mansion tours (many of which are private homes) and numerous events including musical and theater productions, Gospel singing and historic presentations.

Scarlett O’Hara, in all her 18-inchwaisted, hoop-skirted finery, would feel right at home visiting:

Monmouth: Built in 1818, once the home of Gen. John A. Quitman, who became a U.S. senator and governor of Mississippi. It is a luxury hotel and recipient of countless awards, and guests will experience a time of genteel Southern living with attention given to the smallest detail. Elegantly appointed cottages, suites and rooms, each with its own charm and views of the rolling, manicured grounds, are sure to delight.

Awaken to a full Southern breakfast served each morning in the Garden Room and a full dining experience at night.

Awaken to a full Southern breakfast served each morning in the Garden Room of the Monmouth home.
Awaken to a full Southern breakfast served each morning in the Garden Room of the Monmouth home. (Judy Crowell / Noozhawk photo)

Longwood: Under construction at the beginning of the war, it was never completed. A strange, octagonal house set in a ghostly forest of moss-draped trees.

Elmscourt: Built in 1818 and known for its elegant, lacy iron work, brought in from Belgium.

Melrose: One of the best-preserved of all antebellum mansions.

Stanton Hall: Built in 1851 with no expense spared on its elaborate chandeliers, mantels and mirrors, which were brought in from France and Spain.

Boasting a 72-foot ballroom, it became the headquarters of the Pilgrimage Garden Club. Pride of Southern heritage and love for the land is everywhere. Gerald O’Hara, owner of Tara and Scarlett’s papa in Margaret Mitchell’s Gone With the Wind, said it best: “Why, land is the only thing in the world worth workin’ for, worth fightin’ for, worth dyin’ for, because it’s the only thing that lasts.”

As you head for your car for the drive back north, you just may catch a glimpse of Scarlett, flashing her green eyes underneath her twirling lacy parasol, sashaying along a tulip path, saying, “Well, fiddle-deedee ... of course it is.”

Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 