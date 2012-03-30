Rain, Big Waves on Tap for the Weekend

But rainfall amounts are likely to be light, up to a quarter of an inch

Better enjoy the sunny skies now, because wet weather is expected to return to the Central Coast — just in time for the weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast has boosted the chance of precipitation on Saturday to 40 percent on the South Coast and 80 percent in the North County.

Rainfall amounts are likely to be light — between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, according to the forecast. Showers are expected to begin Saturday morning and diminish by evening.

Sunny skies should return Sunday and continue into next week, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the 40s.

Along with the wet weather, there will be big surf. The wave action should pick up Friday evening as the first of two big swells hits the Central Coast. A 3- to 4-foot swell could build to 5 to 7 feet for some south-facing beaches — mainly in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Malibu and Zuma beaches in Los Angeles County are expected to see the biggest breakers.

On Saturday, a much larger west-to-northwest swell is expected to hit, primarily on west-facing beaches, according to the forecast. There will be the potential for surf of 12 to 18 feet, with local sets expected at 23 feet. The highest sets are likely to occur Sunday and affect Ventura County beaches. The big surf is expected to diminish through Monday.

Beachgoers are being urged to exercise caution in and around the water, and should expect dangerous rip currents with this high surf. Fishermen are being encouraged to stay off of jetties, as large waves can strike with no warning and sweep people into the ocean.

