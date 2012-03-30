Memorial Fund Established for Family of Sam Wopat

Dos Pueblos High School will make counseling available next week for students and staff mourning the loss of the volleyball standout

The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club has created a memorial fund for the family of Samantha “Sam” Wopat, a Stanford University sophomore and Dos Pueblos High School graduate who died March 25 at age 19.

Wopat and her twin sister, Carly, played for the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club and Dos Pueblos before joining Stanford’s women’s volleyball team in 2010.

Wopat was rushed to Stanford Hospital on March 17 after an undisclosed medical emergency. She died March 25.

Memorial fund contributions will go directly to the Wopat family. Donations can be made to the “Sam Wopat Memorial Fund” and sent to SBVC, Attn: SWMF, P.O. Box 30772, Santa Barbara 93130.

Dos Pueblos High was on spring break this past week, so the school will be taking cues from students and family in terms of holding a memorial service, according to Principal Shawn Carey.

“The timing over spring break, I don’t know if it’s challenging or therapeutic, but I think we’ll have a much better sense on Monday,” Carey said. “I know literally hundreds of people have been touched by the Wopats and their accomplishments in this community — they’ve given a lot to this school.”

Counselors will be available at the school the week of April 2 to support students and staff.

Friends and family attended a vigil at the Santa Barbara Mission last week, which was “just a very moving community event,” Carey said.

Carey taught AP world history to the Wopat twins when they were sophomores, before she moved into administration, and like many faculty members is a friend of the family.

“Sam was definitely the kind of person who’d be an inspiration, even to me as an adult, but to other young people,” Carey said. “She was smart, kind and conscientious.”

Wopat is survived by her parents, Kathy and Ron, twin sister Carly and younger brothers Jackson and Eli. Both parents are math teachers: Kathy at Dos Pueblos and Ron at SBCC.

“I know that for me personally and the whole school community, it’s a deeply shocking and saddening loss,” Carey said. “Sam was just a standout student athlete and a wonderful person. Together the family as a whole has made so many contributions, especially to Dos Pueblos, to the community. It affects us all.”

A memorial to celebrate Wopat’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Click here to make a memorial donation through the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .