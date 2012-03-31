The Numbers Are In! Are You a Mega Millions Lottery Winner?
Confirmation of a winner isn't likely to be known until early Saturday
The numbers are in for Friday’s drawing in the multistate Mega Millions lottery, with a record jackpot of $640 million.
The winning numbers are 2-4-23-38-46 with Megaball 23.
Lottery officials said confirmation of a winner most likely won’t be known until early Saturday because of the volume of tickets sold.
Click here to read Noozhawk's full story.
