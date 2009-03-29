Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:33 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Citrix Helps Green Up Hollister Avenue Parkway Section

Goleta Valley Beautiful project includes trees, groundcover and anti-graffiti deterrents

By Ken Knight | March 29, 2009 | 4:58 p.m.

A short stretch of Hollister Avenue in the Santa Barbara Shores area is greener and less prone to graffiti thanks to a project sponsored by Citrix Online.

With the assistance of Goleta Valley Beautiful and UCSB volunteers, Citrix Online spearheaded a cleanup and planting of an 8 foot by 300 foot parkway on the south side of Hollister between Santa Barbara Shores and Palo Alto Avenue. Over a period of four days, 53 volunteers led by Citrix Online staff transformed a vacant stretch of parkway by a bus stop into a landscaped, low-maintenance entryway into western Goleta.

Volunteers planted 11 small trees that won’t interfere with the power line above, including evergreen pear, Eastern redbud and Catalina cherry. Volunteers also planted 31 Aloe ciliaris that will eventually grow just large enough to discourage graffiti along the privacy walls. Another 74 Cotoneaster dammeri were planted as groundcover over areas covered by weedblock and construction mulch. The drip irrigation to the landscaping is temporary until the plants get established after a few years.

Citrix Online provided the funding to complete the project and allowed its employees time off with pay to assist. Additional project sponsors included the city of Goleta Community Services Department, UCSB Coastal Fund, West Covina Wholesale Nursery, San Marcos Growers, Crop Production Services (formerly Western Farm Service), Santa Barbara County Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division, Santa Barbara Foundation, the Green Park Foundation, the Alliance for Community Trees/Home Depot Foundation, and the generous support of Goleta Valley Beautiful donor members.

The nonprofit Goleta Valley Beautiful community service organization has served the Goleta Valley since 1974. The organization is best known for tree care efforts in parks, schools and other public open spaces, which includes growing, planting and maintaining more than 500 trees annually with volunteer support.

Click here for more information about Goleta Valley Beautiful or call 805.685.7910.

Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.

