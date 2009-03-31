Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:03 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts Networking Breakfast

Local businesses have a chance to share their stories, leads and tips

By Valerie Kushnerov | March 31, 2009 | 3:03 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting all local businesses to attend the April Business 2 Business Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

“Business is as much about who know, as what you know, and the chamber is your best resource on both accounts,” said Kristen Amyx, chamber president and CEO. “For businesses to remain sustainable throughout these challenging economic times, it is crucial to be networked with colleagues, customers and the community. Our combined efforts can stimulate the local economy.”

Tuesday’s event offers all attendees the opportunity to share business cards and printed materials on display tables, receive a full contact list for each pre-registered attendee, and to give a 20-second introduction of their business. April’s breakfast is sponsored by Ameravant Web Design.

The chamber’s Business 2 Business Breakfasts are held on the first Tuesday of each month. Doors open at 7 a.m. with a hot breakfast provided by a local restaurant. Click here for more information.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947. The chamber is dedicated to representing local business to government, strengthening the local economy, promoting our community, providing business resources and networking, representing business to government and political advocacy.

Click here to make reservations or for more information. Cost is $20 for chamber members, $25 for nonmembers and $30 for registration at the door. The advance registration cut-off is 48 hours prior to each event date. For more information, contact Max White at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.967.2500.

— Valerie Kushnerov is operations director of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

