Labyrinth Offers Path to Peace at UCSB’s Storke Plaza

UCSB students — and faculty, staff and visitors — can get spring quarter started off on the right foot Tuesday by journeying through a labyrinth laid out in Storke Plaza. St. Michael’s University Church has borrowed the canvas labryinth from Trinity Episcopal Church and it will be available for walking between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

So, what’s a labryinth? An ancient spiritual tool, it’s a walking meditation used for comfort, prayer and reflection along a meandering path. Participants say it helps achieve peace, health and well being by focusing on mind, body and spirit.

The labryinth is free and is sponsored by St. Mike’s Church, 6586 Picasso Road, and Progressive Christian Students at UCSB.

The Rev. Nicole Janelle is the vicar of St. Michael’s University Church.