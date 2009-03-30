Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:19 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Another Lesson in Business Ethics

There are some things that just can't be ignored

By Paul Burri | March 30, 2009 | 2:43 p.m.

A long time ago, I took an evening class entitled Business Ethics. This was a 12-week, three-unit course and it cost me about $225.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

On the first night of the class, the instructor explained the textbook we would be working with, the format of the class and we briefly discussed a typical business ethics problem. Before dismissing the class that night, the instructor told us he would be absent the following week but that Frank, one of the people in the class, was familiar with the textbook, had been in several of his (the instructor’s) prior classes and would conduct the class that evening.

The course consisted of a series of “case studies” dealing with typical business situations that required ethically determined decisions. Thus, there really were no right or wrong answers to any of the questions and the responses were as diverse as the class’ backgrounds.

The second evening of the class — conducted by Frank — went well and we probably learned a lot by hearing various opinions. Toward the end of the evening Frank announced that he had heard from the instructor and that he would be absent again the following week and that again, Frank would be conducting the class.

To make a long story short, by the end of the semester Frank had conducted all but two of the course classes. So here is a course for which I am paying $225, and it is being conducted by a fellow student. And the final irony is that it is a course in business ethics.

As you might expect if you have read any of my prior columns, this was not a situation that I could ignore. After I received my final grade in the mail — I’m no dummy — I wrote a scathing letter to the dean of the school complaining about the instructor and his unethical behavior. I promptly received a phone call from her and we talked extensively about the situation. I never found out whether the instructor was terminated but I’m sure he heard from the dean. And I am reasonably certain that if he taught that class again, he was there every night of the class.

And while we are on the subjects of ethics, I believe it would have been unethical for me to ignore the situation and to have nothing about it. What do you think?

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business but he is a small business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of the Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 