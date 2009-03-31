Rep. Lois Capps: Charting a Course to Economic Recovery

This week the House of Representatives will vote on the federal budget for the next fiscal year. Just as South and Central Coast families develop a household budget that meets their needs, Congress, too, must craft a budget that addresses our country’s priorities. This year that task is harder yet more important than ever.

President Barack Obama inherited enormous economic problems from the outgoing administration. Our economy is in a severe recession. Job losses continue to mount. Home values, often a family’s largest asset, have declined sharply. Families and businesses alike are plagued by skyrocketing health-care and energy costs that drag down our entire economy. To top it off, the federal deficit is at record levels.

Addressing any of these issues would be a significant challenge and, unfortunately, all of them demand immediate action. Most have been years in the making and won’t be solved overnight, but I am convinced we will get through these tough times and emerge stronger than before. Approving the budget this week is a key component in meeting these challenges.

We try to accomplish two goals with this budget. First, we must get the economy moving again while simultaneously setting the stage for long-term economic growth. Our second goal must be to bring the deficit down.

In February Congress starting addressing this first goal by passing the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to quickly get our economy back on track. That legislation cut taxes for 95 percent of American families — which will show up in paychecks this month — and made immediate investments in our communities to save or create up to 3.5 million jobs.

We’ve already seen the impact throughout the South and Central Coasts. In just over a month, we put millions of dollars to work improving transportation, housing and community health centers; expanding the development of renewable energy to make our homes and businesses more efficient; keeping our teachers on the job; and beefing up law-enforcement efforts. This funding helped keep people employed while protecting vital services for our community, but this is just the beginning. In the coming weeks we will see more jobs and services come from the economic recovery package.

Our budget builds on that effort by making investments to promote long-term economic growth. Take health-care reform, for example. The rising cost of health care imposes a heavy burden on all families and businesses. It hinders our national competitiveness, compromises Americans’ health, and threatens to overwhelm the federal budget. Earlier this year, Congress passed laws to encourage digitized medical records — which will reduce medical errors and cut costs — and insure 11 million children in low-income families. Our budget takes the next step by supporting Obama’s goal to get everyone insured, lower out of pocket expenses and improve quality of care.

Our budget also increases America’s energy independence. Today, we import more oil than we did 10, 20 and 30 years ago. This dependence on foreign oil hinders economic growth, endangers our national security, and threatens the health of our planet. Our budget increases investments in clean, renewable energy and energy-efficiency efforts. We aggressively pursue wind, solar and bio-fuels, and we reduce energy consumption through expanded weatherization programs, a more efficient electricity grid and increased use of hybrid and electric cars. This will help us create millions of new jobs, improve our nation’s energy security and reduce consumers’ energy costs.

Finally, our budget begins reducing the huge deficits inherited by the Obama administration. This year’s deficit is projected to be $1.5 trillion, which is quite a turnaround from the huge surpluses we enjoyed just eight years ago. In the short term, the federal government will need to continue deficit spending while the economy is in such trouble, but in the long term we have to restore fiscal discipline in Washington. This budget begins by ending wasteful spending, like the billions in taxpayer subsidies given to insurance companies through the Medicare Advantage program. We also have a plan to pay for all new investments instead of passing the costs on to our children.

Our budget is more than just our country’s fiscal “blueprint” — it’s a map that charts a course back to economic prosperity. It builds on our actions earlier this year to restart our economy, helps families and communities hit hard by this recession, and invests in health care, education and energy to ensure America’s economic strength for years to come.

— Rep Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, represents Santa Barbara County’s South Coast in the 23rd Congressional District.