Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:04 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps: Freedom to Travel to Cuba Act Is Long Overdue

By Emily Kryder | March 31, 2009 | 2:11 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the introduction of the Freedom to Travel to Cuba Act in the House and the Senate:

“It’s hard to think of another policy that has been pursued with such vigor for so long and that has accomplished as little as the ban on travel to Cuba. For decades our government has told the American people that they can’t travel to Cuba in an effort to topple the dictatorship on the island. We first instituted the policy in 1963, a week before the Beatles had their first hit. Today, one of the Castros still runs Cuba and the Cuban people still suffer from the dictatorship’s heavy hand.

“While the embargo was originally designed to bring positive change to the Cuban people, it has morphed into a set of spiteful actions based on narrow local political interests. It is not a policy based on what’s best for American national security. The embargo unnecessarily restricts the rights of all Americans and hurts the average Cuban. After more than 46 years of a completely failed policy, it is long past time to try something new. Clearly, we need wholesale change in our Cuba policy and the Freedom to Travel Act is one key step to enacting that change.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 