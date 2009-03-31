Rep. Lois Capps: Freedom to Travel to Cuba Act Is Long Overdue

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the introduction of the Freedom to Travel to Cuba Act in the House and the Senate:

“It’s hard to think of another policy that has been pursued with such vigor for so long and that has accomplished as little as the ban on travel to Cuba. For decades our government has told the American people that they can’t travel to Cuba in an effort to topple the dictatorship on the island. We first instituted the policy in 1963, a week before the Beatles had their first hit. Today, one of the Castros still runs Cuba and the Cuban people still suffer from the dictatorship’s heavy hand.

“While the embargo was originally designed to bring positive change to the Cuban people, it has morphed into a set of spiteful actions based on narrow local political interests. It is not a policy based on what’s best for American national security. The embargo unnecessarily restricts the rights of all Americans and hurts the average Cuban. After more than 46 years of a completely failed policy, it is long past time to try something new. Clearly, we need wholesale change in our Cuba policy and the Freedom to Travel Act is one key step to enacting that change.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.