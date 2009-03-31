Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:05 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Gets $209,000 Federal Grant

By Emily Kryder | March 31, 2009 | 1:43 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday announced that several communities in her congressional district would receive more than $1.3 million in funding from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to expand community health centers and care for more patients. The funding is part of $338 million that will be distributed by the Health and Human Services Department to community health centers nationwide in an effort to protect and expand services. The funding is particularly critical during the economic downturn as community health centers have seen increased demand for their services.

“This funding for vital health-care services could not have come at a better time,” Capps said in a statement. “Across the Central and South Coasts our community health centers have been the first line of defense and support for folks hurt by this economic downturn. Unfortunately, when someone loses their job and their health-care coverage, they don’t stop getting sick. As our economy has gotten worse in recent months, these community health centers have seen the demand for their services skyrocket, yet the states and local communities haven’t been able to provide additional resources to meet this increased demand.

“This funding from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act will help fill the gap and ensure that folks can continue to receive health care while they look for work and try to get back on their feet.”

The funds — called Increased Demand for Services grants — will be distributed to 1,128 federally qualified health centers, which will use the funds over the next two years to create or retain approximately 6,400 health center jobs. Funding for the 23rd Congressional District includes:

» $209,509 for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

» $961, 440 for Community Health Centers of the Central Coast

» $133,000 for the Ventura County Health Care Agency

“We are delighted with this increased funding for community health clinics,” said Michael Powers of the Ventura County Health Care Agency. “The funding will enhance the ability of our county health care system to provide access to community-based, preventive care to the increasing numbers of new patients coming to our system who, as a result of the economic downturn, have lost their jobs or health insurance or both.

“We very much appreciate Congresswoman Capps’ leadership in strengthening the health-care safety net just when our community needs it the most.”

Grantees submitted plans explaining how IDS funds would be used. Strategies to expand services may include, but are not limited to, adding new providers, expanding hours of operations or expanding services. Health centers deliver preventive and primary care services to patients regardless of their ability to pay; charges for services are set according to income.

The IDS awards are the second set of health center grants provided through the Recovery Act. On March 2, President Obama announced grants worth $155 million to establish 126 new health centers. Those grants will provide access to health center care for 750,000 people in 39 states and two territories.

Click here for more information on the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 