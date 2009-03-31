Rep. Lois Capps: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Gets $209,000 Federal Grant

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday announced that several communities in her congressional district would receive more than $1.3 million in funding from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to expand community health centers and care for more patients. The funding is part of $338 million that will be distributed by the Health and Human Services Department to community health centers nationwide in an effort to protect and expand services. The funding is particularly critical during the economic downturn as community health centers have seen increased demand for their services.

“This funding for vital health-care services could not have come at a better time,” Capps said in a statement. “Across the Central and South Coasts our community health centers have been the first line of defense and support for folks hurt by this economic downturn. Unfortunately, when someone loses their job and their health-care coverage, they don’t stop getting sick. As our economy has gotten worse in recent months, these community health centers have seen the demand for their services skyrocket, yet the states and local communities haven’t been able to provide additional resources to meet this increased demand.

“This funding from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act will help fill the gap and ensure that folks can continue to receive health care while they look for work and try to get back on their feet.”

The funds — called Increased Demand for Services grants — will be distributed to 1,128 federally qualified health centers, which will use the funds over the next two years to create or retain approximately 6,400 health center jobs. Funding for the 23rd Congressional District includes:

» $209,509 for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

» $961, 440 for Community Health Centers of the Central Coast

» $133,000 for the Ventura County Health Care Agency

“We are delighted with this increased funding for community health clinics,” said Michael Powers of the Ventura County Health Care Agency. “The funding will enhance the ability of our county health care system to provide access to community-based, preventive care to the increasing numbers of new patients coming to our system who, as a result of the economic downturn, have lost their jobs or health insurance or both.

“We very much appreciate Congresswoman Capps’ leadership in strengthening the health-care safety net just when our community needs it the most.”

Grantees submitted plans explaining how IDS funds would be used. Strategies to expand services may include, but are not limited to, adding new providers, expanding hours of operations or expanding services. Health centers deliver preventive and primary care services to patients regardless of their ability to pay; charges for services are set according to income.

The IDS awards are the second set of health center grants provided through the Recovery Act. On March 2, President Obama announced grants worth $155 million to establish 126 new health centers. Those grants will provide access to health center care for 750,000 people in 39 states and two territories.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.