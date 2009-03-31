Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:09 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Rep. Lois Capps: Waxman Clean Energy Bill Will Create Jobs, Reduce Global Warming

By Emily Kryder for Rep. Lois Capps | March 31, 2009 | 2:17 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday released the following statement on the discussion draft of comprehensive energy legislation released by Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Rep. Ed Markey, D-Mass., chairman of the Energy and Environment Subcommittee:

“The discussion draft released today by Chairman Waxman and Chairman Markey is a much needed step forward in America’s energy policy. For too long we have put off making the kind of smart investments that will enable our country to bring about a clean energy economy that creates jobs, improves our national security, and protects our planet.

President Obama has called on Congress to craft legislation to curb greenhouse gas emissions and spur innovation and job growth as we transition to a clean energy economy. The Waxman-Markey discussion draft is a thoughtful approach that is based on the strongest science, and uses clean technologies to end our addiction to fossil fuels, reduce global warming pollution, and create the next generation of clean, renewable energy jobs.

“I think the discussion draft strikes an important balance between protecting consumers, U.S. industries and our planet. I look forward to working closely with my House and Senate colleagues and President Obama in the coming weeks as we enact this landmark legislation.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

