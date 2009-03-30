Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Choral Society Announces New Foundation

Nonprofit organization's fundraising arm will help establish artistic legacy

By Barbara Burger | March 30, 2009 | 2:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara Choral Society president Mary Dan Eades on Monday announced the formation of the Santa Barbara Choral Society Foundation.

The foundation will receive donations, grants and bequests provided to the nonprofit group and manage a permanent fund. Its goal will be to ensure financial stability for the society, so it may continue to perform great choral works.

“After more than 60 years of performing in Santa Barbara, the society now has a means to ensure its existence for another 60 years and beyond,” said Eades. “We are pleased and honored to have such a distinguished group of local citizens willing to guide our organization into the future.”

Former 3rd District Supervisor Brooks Firestone will chair the foundation, with Eades, Barry Berkus, Charles Greene, Robert Lally, Steven Nagle and Hap Russell serving as directors.

The foundation will help the organization plan for its future funding needs.

“It’s important that we ensure a legacy of artistic development for Santa Barbara, so that groups like the Choral Society may continue to benefit, educate and uplift our community,” Firestone said.

In April, the Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform Puccini’s “Messa di Gloria” with the Santa Barbara Symphony and Verdi’s “Requiem” in a commemorative concert in May. Both performances will be held at the newly renovated Granada. More information and tickets are available through the Granada Box Office at 805.899.2222.

— Barbara Burger represents the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 