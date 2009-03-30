Santa Barbara Choral Society Announces New Foundation

Santa Barbara Choral Society president Mary Dan Eades on Monday announced the formation of the Santa Barbara Choral Society Foundation.

The foundation will receive donations, grants and bequests provided to the nonprofit group and manage a permanent fund. Its goal will be to ensure financial stability for the society, so it may continue to perform great choral works.

“After more than 60 years of performing in Santa Barbara, the society now has a means to ensure its existence for another 60 years and beyond,” said Eades. “We are pleased and honored to have such a distinguished group of local citizens willing to guide our organization into the future.”

Former 3rd District Supervisor Brooks Firestone will chair the foundation, with Eades, Barry Berkus, Charles Greene, Robert Lally, Steven Nagle and Hap Russell serving as directors.

The foundation will help the organization plan for its future funding needs.

“It’s important that we ensure a legacy of artistic development for Santa Barbara, so that groups like the Choral Society may continue to benefit, educate and uplift our community,” Firestone said.

In April, the Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform Puccini’s “Messa di Gloria” with the Santa Barbara Symphony and Verdi’s “Requiem” in a commemorative concert in May. Both performances will be held at the newly renovated Granada. More information and tickets are available through the Granada Box Office at 805.899.2222.

— Barbara Burger represents the Santa Barbara Choral Society.