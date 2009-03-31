SCEEP Maps Out Road to Solar Power for Curious Residents

Session outlines how to use solar power, how to get it, and how to save energy, money and taxes

Local homeowners are invited to attend a special free presentation on solar energy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 8 at Southern California Edison’s service center, 103 David Love Place.

The Homeowner Solar Information Session is provided by SCE through its California Solar Initiative. The presentation is sponsored by the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership, which includes SCE and local government agencies and is intended to help the community save energy, money and the environment. The program is funded by California utility ratepayers and administered by SCE under the auspices of the state Public Utilities Commission.

The Homeowner Solar Information Session is a 90-minute, nontechnical forum outlining how residents can benefit from the installation of a solar energy system. A Q&A session will follow.

“There are a number of important ways households will save money,” said Javier Burgos, SCE’s project manager for the California Solar Initiative. “In addition to the annual energy cost savings, there is a $2.20-per-watt incentive available through the California Solar Initiative, and a 30 percent federal tax credit.”

The event is free but space is limited. Light beverages and snacks will be provided. Click here to register online or call 866.970.9221. Click here for more information on the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.

Marjorie Wass represents South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.