Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

American Riviera Bank to Teach Students the Value of Saving

Employees will visit local schools during April to provide lessons on budgeting and other money matters

By Michelle Martinich | March 31, 2010 | 7:40 p.m.

During April, American Riviera Bank employees will visit local schools, reaching more than 650 students with a message about the importance of being financially responsible.

As part of the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children to Save program, American Riviera Bank employees will present lessons, including games and activities about the concept of saving, how interest makes money grow, how to budget, and determining needs and wants.

This year, the bank has expanded its program to run throughout April to accommodate more schools and to incorporate all of its 19 employees, including all four executive officers.

“In these economic times, it is more important than ever to help teach children the value of saving. The lessons that they learn today will benefit their future and the economy that they will shape,” said Michelle Martinich, the bank’s chief financial officer.

Presentations will range from 30 to 45 minutes depending on the grade, and each child will go home with packets filled with tips for family saving and budgeting, savings coloring books and crayons, and other tools. One child in each class will walk away with an American Riviera Bank plush piggy bank.

According to the American Bankers Association, “our nation’s savings rate, measured as the percent of disposable personal income is negative. … Simple lessons on saving can help get children and teens on the right track.”

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 