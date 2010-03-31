Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

California Nurses Association Endorses Williams

CAN cites the Assembly candidate's support of single-payer health care

By Christopher Patterson | March 31, 2010 | 6:08 p.m.

Das Williams announced Wednesday that the California Nurses Association has endorsed his campaign for the 35th Assembly District.

In legislative races featuring both male and female candidates, CAN traditionally has backed the female.

“Das Williams has amassed an impressive record of delivering for his community, and that’s why California’s nurses chose to support him in this race,” said Malinda Markowitz, a registered nurse and co-president of the CNA and its national arm, the National Nurses Organizing Committee. “California faces steep challenges right now, and CNA is looking for principled, energetic leaders with the vision and experience of bringing people together to solve common problems. Das Williams is exactly that person.

“In order to completely fix California’s health-care system, we need a single-payer system. CNA knows that Das Williams will not only be a vote for single payer, but also a committed champion who seeks to build a coalition behind the movement. Das Williams has our full-fledged support in this campaign.”

CNA/NNOC is one of the nation’s premiere nurses’ organizations and health-care unions, representing more than 87,000 registered nurses in hospitals, clinics and home-health agencies in 50 states.

“As a staunch supporter of single-payer health care, I am deeply honored to have received the endorsement of the nurses who are leading this health-care fight in California,” Williams said. “CNA has long been our state’s leader and voice on health care and women’s issues, and I can’t wait to be their champion in the state legislature.”

As a Santa Barbara City councilman, Williams helped push the council to adopt a resolution in 2009 in support of Senate Bill 810, the California Universal Health Care Act. He also pushed the council in 2007 to pass a resolution in support of SB 840. He is an active member of Health Care for All-California, an organization dedicated to implementing universal health care in California.

Click here for a list of Williams’ supporters.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.

 
