Chambers of Commerce Alliance Backs Open Primary

Under Proposition 14, winning candidates would be determined by votes, not party

The Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties has endorsed Proposition 14, a political reform measure on the state’s June 8 ballot that calls for putting the top two vote-getters on the general election ballot — regardless of party affiliation.

“Like the redistricting measure passed in 2008, Proposition 14 is part of our political reform platform that seeks to give voters better candidates from which to choose on Election Day,” alliance board president Kristen Amyx said.

Other local chambers of commerce that have endorsed Proposition 14 include Camarillo, Carpinteria, Goleta, Oxnard and Ventura, all members of the alliance.

The alliance’s endorsement comes just days after an appellate court rejected a last-minute attempt to rewrite the ballot title and summary.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.