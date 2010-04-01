Get Cracking at Elings Park’s Great Egg Hunt
Enjoy egg-stra special fun on Saturday with free activities from 9 a.m. to noon
By Steen Hudson | April 1, 2010 | 12:02 a.m.
Bring a basket and hunt for eggs filled with treats and surprises at Saturday’s Great Egg Hunt at the Elings Park softball fields.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with the egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. The event also will include bounce houses, music, and arts and crafts. Plus, participants can win a free week of camp.
Admission is free. Parking is $5.
Elings Park is located at 1298 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.
Click here or call 805.569.5611 for more information.
— Steen Hudson is the executive director of Elings Park.
