IRS Offers Last-Minute Filing Tips for Taxpayers

Filers are urged to consider e-file and direct deposit to expedite the process

By Raphael Tulino | March 31, 2010 | 3:47 p.m.

The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday reminded taxpayers of several important tax items with two weeks remaining before the filing deadline. Those who need more time to complete their returns should submit their requests for an automatic extension electronically or by paper on Form 4868 by April 15.

“The average refund is up almost 10 percent over last year,” IRS spokesman Raphael Tulino said. “For those who have yet to file, make it easy: Get to a computer, choose direct deposit for your refund and hit enter.”

Some quick reminders for taxpayers to consider as the calendar turns to April:

» An extension of time is available. An automatic six-month extension through Oct. 15 is available to all taxpayers and it can be had electronically or by paper. The extension, however, is only to file and not to pay. Taxpayers who owe or think they owe should make a good faith payment of at least 90 percent of taxes owed by April 15 to avoid potential penalties and interest. Last year’s return is a good reference.

» Use IRS E-File or Free-File. E-file is safe, accurate, less time-consuming and popular. So far in 2010, more than 80 percent of all returns into the IRS have been filed electronically. In addition, more than 80 percent of all returns thus far are refund returns with the average refund at $3,036. In addition, the IRS Free-File program allows millions to file a federal tax return for free from the IRS Web site provided their income is below $57,000.

» Direct deposit. The quickest way to a refund is through direct deposit. Taxpayers who e-file and choose direct deposit generally get their income tax refund in seven to 10 days.

» Get free help. Lower-income taxpayers and senior citizens can get free tax return preparation at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site in Southern California and Nevada through April 15. Generally, simple returns and income generally less than $49,000 qualifies for VITA assistance. Call the IRS VITA toll-free number at 800.906.9887 for site locations.

» Don’t miss out. Taxpayers are urged not to overlook any applicable tax benefit, credit or deduction. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 provided taxpayers with several major tax provisions, such as homebuyer tax credits, a sales tax deduction for buying a new car and an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit. Other credits not to miss include the “savers” credit, the child and dependent care credit and/or the child tax credit.

Taxpayers also should be wary of scams such as “phishing” this time of year. Under no circumstance does the IRS send unsolicited e-mails to taxpayers asking for detailed and intrusive personal/financial information.

Complete federal tax information is available 24/7 at www.irs.gov. Taxpayers also can call 800.829.1040 or visit a local IRS taxpayer assistance center.

— Raphael Tulino is an IRS media relations coordinator for Southern California and Nevada.

 
